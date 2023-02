Delays are expected to last for several hours while crews work to fix the line, according to Loudon County Police.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Highway 70 West at Highway 321 near the Community Baptist Church of Lenoir City is shut down at this time for a busted gas line, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

The delays are expected to last for several hours while crews work to fix the line, LCSO said.

Use alternate routes if possible.