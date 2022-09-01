Kids can create own take-home looms during "Hike and Weave Workshop" on Sunday

The workshop will be at Ijams Nature Center and will give children a chance to collect items and to weave into their own home looms.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, families will have a chance to create their own take-home looms using items they find during a hike as part of a Hike and Weave Workshop event.

By creating their own loom, children will be able to learn the basics of traditional weaving. In essence, the loom is used to tightly contain different leaves and flowers into an ornament of natural colors.