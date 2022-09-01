Kids can create own take-home looms during "Hike and Weave Workshop" on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, families will have a chance to create their own take-home looms using items they find during a hike as part of a Hike and Weave Workshop event.
By creating their own loom, children will be able to learn the basics of traditional weaving. In essence, the loom is used to tightly contain different leaves and flowers into an ornament of natural colors.
The event will be at Ijams Nature Center starting at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and cover the instruction and materials for each child. Adults supervising children do not need to pay for a ticket. The workshop lasts until 2:30 p.m.