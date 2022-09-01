x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Kids can create own take-home looms during "Hike and Weave Workshop" on Sunday

The workshop will be at Ijams Nature Center and will give children a chance to collect items and to weave into their own home looms.
Credit: KnoxCrafts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, families will have a chance to create their own take-home looms using items they find during a hike as part of a Hike and Weave Workshop event.

By creating their own loom, children will be able to learn the basics of traditional weaving. In essence, the loom is used to tightly contain different leaves and flowers into an ornament of natural colors. 

The event will be at Ijams Nature Center starting at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and cover the instruction and materials for each child. Adults supervising children do not need to pay for a ticket. The workshop lasts until 2:30 p.m. 

Credit: KnoxCrafts

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

How the Smoky Mountain Air Show benefits the local economy

Before You Leave, Check This Out