Tennessee National Guard rescues hiker in Cumberland Gap National Historic Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Army National Guard rescued a hiker that was in medical distress at Cumberland Gap National Historic Park on Thursday, according to a release from TNG.



Around 10 a.m., TNG and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency responded to a 22-year-old hiker suffering from head trauma, needing assistance, immediate medical aid and evacuation to a nearby hospital. The hiker was in a remote area of the park, according to TNG.

The aircrew left after 11:10 a.m. and arrived at the rescue site 25 minutes later where TNG quickly found the hiker and the park rangers from Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, who were rendering first aid.



Around 11:45 a.m., the aircraft crew lowered two flight paramedics to the ground to do a quick medical assessment and prepare the hiker to be taken to the hospital, TNG said.