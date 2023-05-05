Monroe Co. Sheriff: Injured hunter rescued in Cherokee National Forest on May 4

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said that they received a report of an injured hiker at around 10:30 a.m. on May 4.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said that an injured hunter was rescued on May 4 from a remote part of the Cherokee National Forest.

He said that the sheriff's office received a report of an injured hunter rat around 10:30 a.m. on May 4. The Monroe County Search and Rescue Incident Management Team was sent to respond to the call, and he said the hunter was found with help from other agencies.

He said the Monroe County Rescue Squad, Turkey Creek Fire Department, Mt. Vernon Fire Department, Tri-Community Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency all helped find the hunter.

He said a National Guard helicopter was sent to the area and lifted the hunter to safety, taking him to a hospital for treatment.

Editor's Note: This story was updated to reflect that the person was a hunter, not a hiker.