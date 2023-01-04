x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Two hikers rescued by Tennessee National Guard on New Year's Eve

The hikers were stranded in the Sampson Mountain Wilderness area, south of Johnson City, Tenn., according to the Tennessee Department of Military.
Credit: Tennessee National Guard

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee National Guard rescued hikers who were stranded on the Appalachian Trail on New Year's Eve, according to the Tennessee Department of Military

Around 5:15 a.m. on New Year's Eve, the Tennessee Military Department and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency were notified of two hikers needing help in the Sampson Mountain Wilderness area.

The hikers were stranded in the dark and surrounded by cliffs and drop-offs in the area, the department said. 

TEMA approved the rescue and Tennesse National Guardsmen prepared a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. The crew left after 8 a.m. and found the hikers at 8:45 a.m., according to the department. 

The paramedics provided aid during the short flight to Johnson City Medical Center, where the patients were transferred to medical personnel at the hospital, the department said. 

The hikers recovered from minor injuries before being released. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Tennessee representatives speak on failed Speaker of the House vote

Before You Leave, Check This Out