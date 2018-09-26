A piece of Knoxville's history has returned after nearly a year of remodeling.

The historic Corner Lounge opened its doors once again Tuesday afternoon in the Happy Holler Historic District at 842 North Central Street.

The bar had been under remodeling to recreate the location's 1960's-era atmosphere. While most people remember the spot as the Corner Lounge, in recent years before its return the building had seen other businesses come and go.

Back once again, the bar even features some of the original artwork that used to hang there.

People can oder classic drinks, beer, and food while hanging out at the bar's nostalgic and 'dangerously comfortable' atmosphere.

Corner Lounge will be open six days a week excluding Mondays.

