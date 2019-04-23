LOUDON, Tenn. — Crews from across Loudon County have made progress extinguishing flames that engulfed the county courthouse, causing devastating damage to the structure.

The nearly 150-year-old historic courthouse has been deemed a 'significant if not total loss,' according to county mayor Buddy Bradshaw.

When the call initially came in, crews could be seen battling flames coming from the roof at the courthouse at 601 Grove Street around 6 p.m.

Crews had thought the fire to be nearly under control during the evening, but as they worked to put out hot spots -- the flames made a resurgence and began engulfing the upper floor.

Those flames spread throughout the upper floor of courthouse as the night went on, despite the best efforts of fire teams. Crews have made significant progress extinguishing the flames, and by 10 p.m. had taken a pause from spraying the exterior of the courthouse to head inside the building.

WBIR

'They've done a great job in combating the fire, and keeping the damage where it is. Say your prayers for our firefighters, they keep battling this and it may go through the night," Bradshaw said.

Loudon County and city, Lenoir City, Greenback, and other fire crews responded to battle back the flames. The courthouse is considered one of the focal points of the community's history.

"It's unbelievable that this has happened, it's devastating to the community."

The people of Loudon say they won't let its history die with this fire, though, saying if they could -- they would have been right there with firefighters battling it.

Crews were handing out masks to onlookers due to massive amounts of smoke billowing out of the structure as volunteers handed out water to first responders.

The mayor said county court sessions and the people who work there will have relocate to another building, possibly up to a year or more as they assess damage and work to rebuild.

Loudon County councilman Tim Brewster shared this image with 10News earlier in the evening before the flames engulfed much of the top floor-- showing the courthouse's top bell tower dome charred as plumes of smoke rose out of it.

Tim Brewster, Loudon City Councilman

Loudon County authorities said no one was inside the building at the time the fire started. Investigators haven't determined how the fire started.

According to Mark Nagi with TDOT, State Route 2 was closed off in Loudon County as crews battled the fire.

This story is developing.