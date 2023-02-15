THP asks public for information about Loudon County hit-and-run

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the car involved should have front area damage, including the hood. The passenger side mirror should be missing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol Knoxville District is asking for the public's help in finding information regarding a car involved in a hit-and-run crash, according to a tweet from the agency.

The hit-and-run happened in Loudon County on Monday, Feb. 13, at 1:30 p.m. The car is possibly a 2015 to 2023 silver Dodge Challenger.

The car should have front area damage, including the hood. The passenger side mirror should be missing, according to THP.

If you have any information, call the THP Emergency Dispatch Communications Center at 865-544-3380 and leave a message for Investigating Trooper Patrick White.