A former Hiwassee College trustee is demanding the closed institution return a $100,000 gift he made in 2018.

Dr. William E. Harmon of Maryville is suing the Madisonville college in Monroe County Chancery Court.

Hiwassee, a United Methodist-related school that dates to 1849, closed last spring, citing chronic money problems. Alumni and college supporters have been struggling to figure out how to proceed since then.

Harmon, who has made several gifts to boost education in East Tennessee, was a college trustee and 2008 recipient of an honorary doctorate from Hiwassee.

He alleges he gave the money in 2018 for the construction of a "library area" that was to be built in his name. The college never used his money for the work, he alleges, and then it shut its doors.

Harmon alleges the college broke a contract with him and should return the money.

According to his lawsuit, the college campus could possibly be sold for up to $5 million. He wants his money back if that happens.

Thirty-three students made up the last group of graduates in May.

The Holston Conference of the United Methodist Church told WBIR last month it has received offers from various groups, including an unofficial alumni association, to reopen but that that would be a long process.

Any group would have to work with the U.S. Departments of Education and Department of Agriculture, get proper accreditation and work with the United Methodist Church University Senate to be associated as a United Methodist-approved college, according to Holston Conference director of communications Rev. Tim Jones.