CROSSVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had to delay its harvest season trout release because of above-average river water temperatures for this time of year.

The TWRA was set to release trout across East Tennessee on Monday, but had to postpone it until water temperatures are consistently below 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

Sections of the Hiwassee River, Tellico River, Paint Creek and Buffalo Creek will be catch-and-release only beginning Oct. 1. The Doe River and Piney River delayed harvest areas begin on Nov. 1.

During this time, only artificial lures are allowed and the use or possession of bait is prohibited. The streams will be stocked with trout that will allow for a unique angling experience.

The TWRA said the trout need cold water temps below 70 degrees to survive, but the Hiwassee River has been too warm in spots with temperatures fluctuating between 74 degrees and 69 degrees.

"TWRA has a lot invested in producing these quality trout and want to be sure conditions are favorable before stocking to ensure longevity of the resource as well as prolonged opportunities for anglers,” TWRA streams fisheries biologist Travis Scott said.

The TWRA said it will continue to monitor river temps and will begin stocking the rivers once they reach favorable conditions. People can also monitor the river temperatures at this link from the U.S. Geological Survey.

