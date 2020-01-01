KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Knox County's newest judge celebrated the new year by taking the oath of office Wednesday.

Kyle Hixson, a former Knox County prosecutor, oversees his first docket Monday, Jan. 6. Gov. Bill Lee appointed him to take the retiring Bob McGee's place as a Criminal Court judge in December.

A formal investiture will be held later this month, according to Hixson's assistant Lauren Vassallo.

Hixson, 36, a Republican, still must stand for election later this year to fill the remaining time in McGee's term. McGee won reelection in 2014 to an eight-year term.

Knoxville lawyer Wesley Stone sought the judicial appointment from Lee as well and has said he'll vie against Hixson for the seat this year.

McGee retired in December.

Criminal Court judges oversee felony trials in Knox County. Hixson is one of three Criminal Court judges.

A native of the Plateau area, Hixson is a graduate of the University of Tennessee and the UT College of Law. He and his wife Rachel have three daughters.