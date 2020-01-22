KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you've been waiting a lifetime for H&M to come to East Tennessee -- the wait looks to be over soon.

The famous fashion retailer announced Wednesday it will be opening a store in West Town Mall in fall 2020.

The store caries clothing for men and women, teens and will have a separate 'store within a store' for accessories. The West Town Mall location will also carry the H&M Kids line of clothing for newborns to 14-year-olds.

The store will be 23,000 square feet and will be staffed with 20 new employees.

"The breadth and variety of H&M collections make it easier for any consumer to find fashionable products, no matter their personal style. With an emphasis on design, quality, and sustainability, H&M offers inspiring, high fashion at an unbeatable value," H&M said in a press release.

H&M opened in the U.S. 19 years ago and now has 565 locations across the country.

The news comes as Forever 21 made a sudden exit from West Town Mall.

RELATED: Forever 21 closes suddenly at West Town Mall