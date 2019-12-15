KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Banners, traffic cones and even a giant inflatable snowman lined the roads at Wilderness of the Smokies Saturday morning.

It was perhaps the jolliest race of the year: the Santa Hustle Smokies 5-K and Half Marathon. Instead of the traditional cups of sports drinks, the course was dotted with cookie and candy stations -- but no milk.

RELATED: Knoxville mom: Try giving experiences instead of toys for your kids this holiday season

The holidays aren't known for being an active time; they're full of family feasts and chilly weather. But for runner Ralph Pillinger, the Santa Hustle is a chance to commit to fitness before making New Years resolutions.

"It gets people out that aren't always very active during the rest of the year, and hopefully this'll kick 'em off into 2020, and we'll see 'em back here next year -- maybe a little fitter, maybe a little faster, but as long as they're here it really doesn't matter," Pillinger said.

RELATED: 13th annual Tour de Lights lights up Knoxville

At the finish line, the costumed runners were greeted with Santa hats, beards, medals -- and of course, more cookies.