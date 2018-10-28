Blount County, Tenn. — The cars round the curve--a Tesla, a Corvette, then a Ferrari or two--and as their engines rev, David Allison's camera clicks away.

He's a photographer, stationed under a red tent, along an 11 mile stretch of U.S. Highway 129 in Blount Co. called "The Dragon."

"It’s 318 curves in 11 miles through the Tennessee mountains," he explained. "There’s no red lights, there’s no stop signs, there’s no driveways."

And the challenges of driving the windy road, with its breathtaking views of Calderwood Lake and Dam, attracts drivers from across the country--testing the limits of their skills and their cars' handling.

Allison is there to make sure they don't forget their trip.

Along with his team from 129Photos.com, Allison takes anywhere from two to 25,000 photos a day, seven days a week, rain or shine. He sells them online to drivers as souvenirs--with prices ranging from $6 to as high as your credit card will let you.

"We just shoot everybody that comes by," he said.

Allison has been working the Dragon for 15 years and has seen his fair share of sweet rides, but also some more unusual sights.

"God some of this is embarrassing to say," he said. "We get flashed occasionally. We get people coming through in...not very many clothes on."

And for those trying to go 95 down 129, he warns of speed traps and a deadly past. In recent months, three motorcyclists have died on the road.

"I’d rather see people smiling and waving and go home in one piece and hopefully buy photos," he said.

