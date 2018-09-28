HoLa Festival 2018 is ready to take over Market Square this weekend.

The festival will begin Saturday, Sept. 29 with the Kick Off Salsa Party which runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Market Square, and will feature music and food. The event is put on by HoLa Hora Latina.

The family festival will be on Sunday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature the Parade of Nation at 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

The parade will run from the corner of Union and Gay Street to Market Square on Union, and will eventually make its way to the stage.

Sunday's portion of HoLa Festival will have more family fun including food, crafts, and music.

