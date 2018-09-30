As thousands attended the Hola Festival in Market Square, Ana Mendez was hoping to share more than just handmade gifts from her country.

"Not everybody knows where we are, what we do, where we live, what is our culture, what is our food," she said of her native Venezuela.

"They say okay, Latinos, but no we are different. We are family. Like you've got you brother, your sister, but you are an individual person with your characteristic and your personality. And it's the same each country," she said.

Many of the countries in Latin America were represented in Market Square. Yolana Peña was representing Puerto Rico, an American territory.

"Sometimes people don't understand that the Hispanic community, there's many countries," she said.

One common thread between them; the Spanish language.

That's where Raul Rivero comes in. He hosts a weekly Spanish immersion dinner for people who want to practice.

"There is no charge it's simply you go there and eat with us and for an hour and a half you can actually speak Spanish," he said.

Besides engaging outside the Hispanic community, the Hola festival was also an opportunity celebrate with friends.

"When you're away from your land, it's important to celebrate your roots," Peña said.

As she and others celebrated and shared their culture with anyone who stopped by her tent in Market Square.

"We want to show our kindness, our love and the good for this world. And this is who we are in Venezuela," Mendez said.

