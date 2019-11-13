KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Hopefully the roads will stay dry this November -- but one part of downtown Knoxville will freeze for sure.

Holidays on Ice is Knoxville's temporary ice skating rink in Market Square, where people can skate and listen to music into the night. It opens on Nov. 29 -- the day after Thanksgiving.

A Knoxville spokesperson said the city is in the process of installing the rink. Crews plan to start creating the ice on Nov. 20 or 21.

Tickets are $11 for adults and $8 for kids age 12 and under. Season passes are also available.

The City of Knoxville's website lists the following hours for the rink:

Regular Hours -- Nov. 29, 2019 to Dec. 15, 2019 Monday through Thursday: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Extended Hours -- Dec. 16, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2019 Monday through Thursday: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m

Special Holiday Hours for

Christmas and New Year's Eve: Christmas Eve: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Christmas Day: Closed December 26: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. New Years Eve: 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. New Years Day: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.



The rink may close for inclement weather.

The website also lists the following themes and promotions, which rotate each week:

Monday: Skate with the Knoxville Ice Bears and Chilly from 6pm-8pm on Dec. 2, 9 and 30. You can also receive $2 off admission with an Ice Bears ticket stub.

Skate with the Knoxville Ice Bears and Chilly from 6pm-8pm on Dec. 2, 9 and 30. You can also receive $2 off admission with an Ice Bears ticket stub. Tuesday: Decade Night -- the rink will play classic hits and holiday music from the following decades: December 3: 1950's & 60's December 10: 1970's December 17: 1980's December 31: All decades

Decade Night -- the rink will play classic hits and holiday music from the following decades: Wednesday : Christmas Sweater Night - Receive $1.00 off admission when you wear your Christmas sweater. The most festive skater will win a prize!

: Christmas Sweater Night - Receive $1.00 off admission when you wear your Christmas sweater. The most festive skater will win a prize! Thursday: College Night -- Receive $2.00 off admission with a university I.D.

College Night -- Receive $2.00 off admission with a university I.D. Friday & Saturday: Skate to disco lights and DJ music provided by Knox Vegas DJ.

Skate to disco lights and DJ music provided by Knox Vegas DJ. Sunday: Family Fun Day.

Before skating, you're required to fill out a waiver. They're available both at the rink and online.