Knoxville, Tennessee — Construction for the "Holidays on Ice' rink is underway in Market Square.

The downtown holiday attraction is located in front of the Knoxville Chamber at 17 Market Square in Downtown Knoxville.

The skating rink opens the day after Thanksgiving and closes on Jan. 6, 2019.

Special events include special skates with the Knoxville Ice Bears, or nights with the Holidays on Ice mascot Peppermint Panda. Weekly discounts are available on select nights as well.

Daily admission is $11 for adults, or $8 for children 12 and under. Season passes for adults are available for $50, or $35 for children 12 and under.

People wishing to skate may also fill out mandatory skate waivers and check out rink hours here.

