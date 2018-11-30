Knox County — The holidays can be a difficult time for families impacted by addiction.

The Knox County Attorney General's Office says so far in November, 18 people have died from suspected overdoses. That brings the total for the year to 265. There were 293 in Knox County alone last year.

For many, this is the first holiday season they are spending without a loved one. Others are still working to get sober. For everyone, it can be a challenge just to make it through the holidays.

"Especially at this time of the year, the void is even more painful," said Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen. "Our hope is that somehow it helps ease the pain, it gives them an opportunity to remember their loves one that was lost to the opioid epidemic throughout the year."

The overdose memorial tree at the Knox County City County Building honors the memory of the victims of addiction. Every family who hangs an ornament is missing a loved one around the holidays. The tree is nearly full, a symbol for the deaths we saw this year in Knox County.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"Each ornament on this tree represents a life lost to the opioid epidemic in this community. It represents a family who now has a hole," said Allen. "Our tree is full. We’re going to have to go to a bigger tree if the trend continues."

For those still battling addiction, the holidays can be difficult. Rebecca Dewitt spent Thanksgiving in recovery 15 years ago as she worked to turn her life around.

"I remember the feelings of being in there during the holiday season and wishing things were different," said Dewitt. "I wished my life was different. Wished at that point that I was a better mother and could spend the holidays with my child."

Dewitt now works at Cornerstone of Recovery, helping people battling addiction get treatment. Everything from being alone during the holidays to family gatherings can pose challenges for people in recovery.

"Wherever everybody is gathered around the table, there might be a glass of wine at everybody’s place. The anxiety about that might start days or weeks before the holiday even gets here," said Bill Lee with Cornerstone of Recovery. "It is important that they’re not alone. That they actually have people to hang out with. Ideally they should be hanging out with other recovering folks."

For those who have gotten clean, it’s a time to celebrate how sobriety.

"Just look at how far you’ve come instead of how far you still have to go," said Dewitt.

© 2018 WBIR