Owner of Holy Land Market and Deli in Knoxville facing health struggles

Holy Land Market and Deli said its owner is facing kidney issues and was on the list for a kidney transplant.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Holy Land Market and Deli, a beloved restaurant and market located on Sutherland Ave., said Wednesday that its owner, Walter Ajlouny, was facing health issues.

"One thing that can be said about him if you’ve known him for any amount of time is that he’s a very generous and genuine man. The level of hospitality he shows his Holyland guests is unmatched," the restaurant said on social media. "The kind of service he provides cannot be taught, as his passion for cooking comes from his heart."

They said he was absent from the restaurant over the past few months because of health issues. They said his kidneys were shutting down, and he was placed on a list of people awaiting a kidney transplant.

"This is something he has dealt with for most of his life, but now he is getting closer to needing dialysis to help him function," the restaurant said. "This past weekend we needed to close the Holyland because he was feeling the effects of the kidney failure."

They said he was doing well as of Wednesday.

Holy Land Market and Deli is family-owned and operated. The operator of the social media account moved to East Tennessee to help run the restaurant.

"We will certainly do our very best to keep the atmosphere filled with great food and cheer. Thank you all for understanding and your continuous support for our local gem for the past 18 years," the post said.

They also said anyone interested in learning more about kidney donations could call Becky at 865-305-9450 and say they were calling on behalf of Walter Ajlouny.

"Please keep our family in your prayers and we’ll keep the food in your belly! Thank you from Walter, Jason, Sheila and the Holyland crew," the restaurant said on social media.

The restaurant is located at 3601 Sutherland Ave.