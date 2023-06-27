West Knox Co. home catches fire after lightning strike

Early Monday morning, Rural Metro responded to a house fire that started after lightning struck the roof.

Knox County Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in West Knox County near Fort Loudoun Lake at the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 3:45 a.m. that it said was likely caused by a lightning strike.

Jeff Bagwell, Rural Metro's public information officer, said the people inside the home were safely outside and no injuries were reported.

The strike left the house with a sizeable hole in its roof. The department says that the situation was manageable.

"Our guys did what they do and found fire coming out of the highest point of the house. We did our business and extinguished the fire. It was fairly simple but the storms did make it a little more difficult," said Bagwell.

The quick response from the fire department helped ensure that there were no injuries or extended fires during this early morning strike.