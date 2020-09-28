Home explosion hospitalizes 24-year-old man in Kingston

The TBI Bomb and Arson team, Roane County District Attorney's team, and others were called to investigate.

KINGSTON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Kingston Police Department are investigating after a home exploded and hospitalized a man early Monday morning.

According to Captain Tony Guy with the Kingston Police Department, around 4:15 a.m. a patrol unit with the Roane County Sheriff's Office heard the explosion and called it in at 731 Gallaher Road.

Guy said a 24-year-old with injuries was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The TBI Bomb and Arson team, Roane County District Attorney's team, and others were called to investigate. The cause of the explosion is unknown.