NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said five dogs had to be put down after they attacked a home health care worker.

According to the CCSO, a coworker at Amedysis Home Health said 25-year-old Anessa Wilder went to a home on Straight Creek Road in New Tazewell to take care of a patient on Thursday, Dec. 12.

The coworker said he was nearby and decided to stop by and check in on her. When he pulled into the driveway of the home, he said he saw her on the ground with multiple dogs biting her.

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. The woman was taken to the Claiborne County Hospital for treatment of more than 150 lacerations from the attack. Detective Tim Shrout with the CCSO said she is weak, but doing ok.

All five dogs were put down at the owner's request. The dogs were owned by the people at the house the victim was visiting, Shrout said.

The case is being investigated by the CCSO's Criminal Investigations Division. At the moment, Shrout said they don't believe any charges will be filed.