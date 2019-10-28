KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This year's Halloweek comes with a Big Orange bonus: Homecoming week at UT!

As always, the university is celebrating the Vols' homecoming game with a week of events. This year's roster includes Volunteer traditions and new surprises.

Homecoming week is already underway -- and it started in kind of a spectacular way. UT students and faculty dyed the water in the Europa and the Bull fountain. Of course, it was bright orange.

The week's events include parades, comedy shows and tailgates. Here's a complete list of UT's homecoming festivities from Monday to Saturday. That includes the main event: a clash with the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

If an event on the list is marked with an asterisk, that means only student organizations and residence halls can participate. Attendance is still open to all.

Monday, Oct. 28

Homecoming Carnival

Time: 11:00 AM-2:00 PM

Location: Student Union Plaza

Host: Center for Student Engagement

Dyeing Europa and the Bull Fountain

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Humanities Plaza at the Europa and the Bull Fountain

Host: Student Alumni Associates and Alumni Affairs

Three-on-Three Basketball*

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: TRECS

Host: All Campus Events

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Banner Drop*

Time: 12:30 PM

Location: Neyland Stadium

Host: All Campus Events

Service Fair

Time: 3:00 PM-5:00 PM

Location: Student Union

Host: Jones Center for Leadership and Service and Center for Student Engagement

Torch Pursuit*

Time: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM

Location: Campus

Host: All Campus Events

Student Organization Trivia Night

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Steak and Shake and Rising Roll

Host: Organization Resource Group and Center for Student Engagement

Lady Vols Basketball Exhibition Game

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Thompson-Boling Arena

Host: UT Athletics

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Homecoming Pancake Breakfast (previously Breakfast on Ped Walkway)

Time: 11:00 AM-2:00 PM

Location: Student Engagement Suite

Host: Center for Student Engagement

CSE Daytime Program: Arcade

Time: 11:00 AM-2:00 PM

Location: Student Engagement Suite

Host: Center for Student Engagement

Tower of Cans*

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: Recycling Center

Host: All Campus Events

Mr. and Miss Freshman Pageant

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Student Union Auditorium

Host: Multicultural Student Life

Men’s Basketball Exhibition Game

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Thompson-Boling Arena

Host: UT Athletics

Thursday, Oct. 31

Office Decorating Contest Judging

Time: 12:00 PM-5:00 PM

Location: Campus

Host: Center for Student Engagement

Lawn Display Judging*

Time: TBD

Location: Campus

Host: All Campus Events

Smokey’s Howl*

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Student Union Auditorium

Host: All Campus Events

SGA Bonfire

Time: 10:00 PM

Location: FIJI Island

Host: Student Government Association

Friday, Nov. 1

Homecoming Parade*

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Begins at Circle Park

Host: Center for Student Engagement, All Campus Events, Alumni Affairs

Little Vols in the Ball Park

Time: Following Parade

Location: Lindsey Nelson Baseball Stadium

Host: Alumni Affairs

Homecoming Local

Time: Following Parade

Location: Greve Horseshoe

Host: Campus Events Board

Southeastern StompFest

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Student Union Auditorium

Host: Multicultural Student Life

Saturday, Nov. 2

Homecoming Tailgate

Time: 12:00 PM

Location: Frieson Black Cultural Center

Host: Multicultural Student Life

Homecoming Student Engagement Tailgate

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Student Union Plaza

Host: Center for Student Engagement

Homecoming Alumni Tailgate

Time: 4:00 PM

Location: Student Union Ballroom

Host: Alumni Affairs

Homecoming Football Game vs. University of Alabama – Birmingham

Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Neyland Stadium

Host: UT Athletics