KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — This year's Halloweek comes with a Big Orange bonus: Homecoming week at UT!

As always, the university is celebrating the Vols' homecoming game with a week of events. This year's roster includes Volunteer traditions and new surprises. 

Homecoming week is already underway -- and it started in kind of a spectacular way. UT students and faculty dyed the water in the Europa and the Bull fountain. Of course, it was bright orange.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
The week's events include parades, comedy shows and tailgates. Here's a complete list of UT's homecoming festivities from Monday to Saturday. That includes the main event: a clash with the University of Alabama at Birmingham.  

If an event on the list is marked with an asterisk, that means only student organizations and residence halls can participate. Attendance is still open to all.

Monday, Oct. 28

Homecoming Carnival
Time: 11:00 AM-2:00 PM
Location: Student Union Plaza
Host: Center for Student Engagement

Dyeing Europa and the Bull Fountain
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Humanities Plaza at the Europa and the Bull Fountain
Host: Student Alumni Associates and Alumni Affairs

Three-on-Three Basketball*
Time: 5:00 PM
Location: TRECS
Host: All Campus Events

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Banner Drop*
Time: 12:30 PM
Location: Neyland Stadium
Host: All Campus Events

Service Fair
Time: 3:00 PM-5:00 PM
Location: Student Union
Host: Jones Center for Leadership and Service and Center for Student Engagement

Torch Pursuit*
Time: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM
Location: Campus
Host: All Campus Events

Student Organization Trivia Night
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Steak and Shake and Rising Roll
Host: Organization Resource Group and Center for Student Engagement

Lady Vols Basketball Exhibition Game
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Thompson-Boling Arena
Host: UT Athletics

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Homecoming Pancake Breakfast (previously Breakfast on Ped Walkway)
Time: 11:00 AM-2:00 PM
Location: Student Engagement Suite
Host: Center for Student Engagement

CSE Daytime Program: Arcade
Time: 11:00 AM-2:00 PM
Location: Student Engagement Suite
Host: Center for Student Engagement

Tower of Cans*
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Recycling Center
Host: All Campus Events

Mr. and Miss Freshman Pageant
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Student Union Auditorium
Host: Multicultural Student Life

Men’s Basketball Exhibition Game
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Thompson-Boling Arena
Host: UT Athletics

Thursday, Oct. 31

Office Decorating Contest Judging
Time: 12:00 PM-5:00 PM
Location: Campus
Host: Center for Student Engagement

Lawn Display Judging*
Time: TBD
Location: Campus
Host: All Campus Events

Smokey’s Howl*
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Student Union Auditorium
Host: All Campus Events

SGA Bonfire
Time: 10:00 PM
Location: FIJI Island
Host: Student Government Association

Friday, Nov. 1

Homecoming Parade*
Time: 4:00 PM
Location: Begins at Circle Park
Host: Center for Student Engagement, All Campus Events, Alumni Affairs

Little Vols in the Ball Park
Time: Following Parade
Location: Lindsey Nelson Baseball Stadium
Host: Alumni Affairs

Homecoming Local

Time: Following Parade

Location: Greve Horseshoe
Host: Campus Events Board

Southeastern StompFest
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Student Union Auditorium
Host: Multicultural Student Life

Saturday, Nov. 2

Homecoming Tailgate
Time: 12:00 PM
Location: Frieson Black Cultural Center
Host: Multicultural Student Life

Homecoming Student Engagement Tailgate
Time: 4:00 PM
Location: Student Union Plaza
Host: Center for Student Engagement

Homecoming Alumni Tailgate
Time: 4:00 PM
Location: Student Union Ballroom
Host: Alumni Affairs

Homecoming Football Game vs. University of Alabama – Birmingham
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Neyland Stadium
Host: UT Athletics