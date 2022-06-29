‘Not something that can be solved through enforcement alone’ | New Tennessee law criminalizes homeless camps in public, KPD not changing approach

A northwest Knoxville neighborhood has safety concerns over a camper on the shoulder of Peltier Road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A new Tennessee law criminalizing homeless camps on public property taking effect on July 1, 2022 will have no sway on how the Knoxville Police Department will enforce the issue.

"Officers have discretion and numerous available options to address an issue," KPD Public Information Officer Scott Erland said. "An example of this is that you could be stopped for speeding, which is a violation of both state law and city ordinance, but an officer could choose to let you go with a verbal or written warning. As a department and city, we view homelessness as a public health crisis and not something that can be solved through enforcement alone. That approach will not change."

Tennessee Code Annotated Section 39-14-414(d)(1) states, "It is an offense for a person to engage in camping on public property knowing that the area on which the camping occurs is not specifically designated for use as a camping area by the department or agency responsible for the land."

A community in northwest Knoxville near I-75 and Clinton Highway has concerns about a female camper on the side of Peltier Road.

Michele King's backyard touches Peltier Road and claims the woman has crossed through her backyard with other strangers, making her young nieces feel unsafe.

"This used to be a really nice neighborhood when we moved in, but we noticed about a month ago that a lady had started camping down here in the woods with grocery buggies full of stuff," King said. "We've witnessed drug use, we've witnessed gentlemen in cars dropping her off, the kids don't want to play out back in their pool. They're scared to be by themselves."

Nathan Coffey also lives on Peltier Road.

"I've been coming through here picking up trash all summer and it's just a mess," Coffey said. "I've got young kids and a spouse and you know it's just unsafe."

Mike Parris has been renovating a home on Peltier Road for about three months and claims someone stole one of his saws among other illicit activities since the camp popped up a few weeks ago.

"The door is broken in there and somebody has been using that shed to sleep in," Parris said. "There's obviously been stuff going on and it kinda makes you wonder."

The camp is on the shoulder of the road, which is city property.

The way the law is written before July 1, 2022 states homeless camps are illegal on "property owned by the state."

The new law omits that phrase and replaces it with "public property," which would technically make the camp illegal under state law.

"We're not judging anyone, but we need help in our neighborhood," King said. "We've contacted the city and the police. I don't know what else to do."

King said she hopes enforcement changes when the new law takes effect on Friday, July 1, 2022 so her nieces can play in the backyard and feel safe again.