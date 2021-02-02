Police: Homeowner shoots, kills intoxicated intruder in Morristown

A report showed that Thaddeus Wallace was charged with voluntary manslaughter.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A homeowner shot and killed an intoxicated intruder at a residence on Clover Dale Lane in Morristown on Wednesday, police said.

The Morristown Police Department was dispatched to 1185 Clover Dale Lane in regards to an intoxicated person who did not live at the residence.

A police report stated that the call changed to a fight between the homeowner and the intoxicated person and evolved into a shots fired call prior to officers' arrival.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with Thaddeus Theodore Wallace Jr., 53, of Morristown, who said that he was the homeowner.

Officers said they found Brian Welton Stone, 44, of Morristown, laying on his back and appeared to be unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his head.

According to a report, Wallace could face voluntary manslaughter charges.