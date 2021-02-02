Homes in Vonore and Greenback could be affected by planned TVA power outage

TVA says they will be performing critical maintenance and upgrades to their lines feeding Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative's Jena and Niles Ferry substations.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — TVA says that Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative members in the remote areas of Vonore and Greenback could be affected by a planned power outage.

The outage will begin on Saturday, October 30 at 11 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

