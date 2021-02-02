Homes in Vonore and Greenback could be affected by planned TVA power outage

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — TVA says that Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative members in the remote areas of Vonore and Greenback could be affected by a planned power outage.
The outage will begin on Saturday, October 30 at 11 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
TVA says they will be performing critical maintenance and upgrades to their lines feeding FLEC’s Jena and Niles Ferry substations.
FLEC hopes to be able to keep the majority of the meters energized during this process but warns that some members may still experience a power outage during this time period.