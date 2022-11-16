Hometown Spotlight: Pigeon Forge

The tourist attraction town is home to an array of activities year-round, and millions of twinkling lights in the winter.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Tourists flock to Pigeon Forge year-round to enjoy all the activities. It is especially famous, though, for its festive light display every holiday season.

One of the biggest attractions in this part of Sevier County is The Island. It's a one-stop shop for restaurants, rides and running around at shops. Their tree lighting is Saturday at 6 p.m. It is part of the Island's Winterfest show.

Millions of lights are already shining bright across the city. There are even 20 new larger-than-life nature-themed outdoor lights displays. It showcases the Riverwalk Nature Trail.

Winterfest runs through February 19.

The Christmas Place in Pigeon Forge celebrates the holidays every day.

You can enjoy the lights for free and even hop on a trolley to see all the twinkling, without being behind the wheel.

There are special elves who help set the lights up each year too.

Dollywood is shining bright and in full festive swing with its lights this year as well.