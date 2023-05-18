Hometown Spotlight: Knox County waterways

Knox County has a wide variety of ways to have fun on the water, whether it's boating, swimming, fishing or floating.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — With summer just around the corner, focusing on ways to have a blast on the water is an easy way to make a splash in Knox County.

There are a variety of ways to dive in to the fun without spending a lot of money too! Ijams Nature Center has a lot of ways to float, paddle and swim.

There's nothing like a good party, but what if you could throw that part on the water? That's the idea behind the Party Barge on Tellico Lake. The barge can be moved to a custom location along the lake at request.

Maybe your favorite part about being near water is reading a good book while soaking in the sun. Mary Pom Claiborne with the Knox County Public Library has some ideas for summer reads.

The City of Knoxville has a lot of fun planned for the public pools this summer, including swim lessons. Outdoor pools open Memorial Day Weekend.

While we hear a lot about keeping our kids safe around water, it's equally as important to keep a watchful eye on your pets when you encounter a body of water, like a pool, river or lake. PetSafe shared some tips on how to prevent your pups from drowning.

Water can also be very calming, and can positively impact your mental health.

Legacy Parks has all the knowledge on the greatest places to explore the water in Knox County.

East Tennessee Children's Hospital is the sponsor of Hometown Spotlight. The hospital just launched a new mental health initiative, focusing on kids.

If you are looking for an opportunity to join others on a paddle board adventure this weekend, the Beaver Creek Flotilla is a great option!

If you do plan to boat on any of the local waterways, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is sharing tips for how to stay safe and not break any laws.