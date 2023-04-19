Hometown Spotlight: Loudon County

County Mayor Buddy Bradshaw said its location makes it a "sportsman paradise," and it has plenty of jobs and a low cost of living.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County is composed of Loudon, Lenoir City, Philadelphia and Greenback, and each area is full of beauty, charm and plenty of things to do.

County Mayor Buddy Bradshaw said its location makes it a "sportsman paradise," and it has plenty of jobs and a low cost of living. Even with all of that, he said the people make it special.

The county has its own sweet secret spot, TicToc Creamery, with 29 flavors from vanilla to chocolate chip cookie dough served in cones, shakes, sundaes, banana splits and more.

In Philadelphia, farms like Sweetwater Valley play an important role in the region's agriculture.

With access to Fort Loudoun Lake, the Tennessee River and Watts Bar Lake, the county has earned the nickname "the lakeway to the Smokies" with plenty of waterways for fishing, boating, sailing and more.

Lenoir City has seen significant growth in recent years thanks to business owners with big dreams. The mayor cannot help but sing their praises.

In Loudon, the county seat, there are so many opportunities to learn about the area's history like visiting the Carmichael Inn or walking around downtown.

One piece of history was nearly lost when the Loudon County Courthouse caught fire in 2019. Crews are still working to restore the historic building, which dates back to 1870.