Hometown Spotlight: Downtown Maryville

The heart of the city in Blount County almost feels like you're stepping into a Hallmark Christmas movie, complete with friendly people and festive storefronts.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Maryville is a picturesque part of Blount County, in the heart of the history-filled city.

Not only are the businesses, restaurants and shops one of a kind—the people who live and work there are the very definition of heartfelt hospitality.

Downtown's growth is catapulting into the future, with a bright outlook for the economy and overall well-being of the city.

Andy White, Maryville's mayor, says the holidays are always a special time for the city.

The people who live in Maryville are quick to celebrate the holidays in a big way and give back. Homeowners, like the Saunders, even show their cheer by decking their halls with Christmas lights.

In Blount County, even the mayor has a special place in his heart for Christmas. He has a personal connection to the Ole Saint Nick.

Maryville College is one of the prettiest places in Blount County. Some students are home for the holidays, but some still stopped by to sing Christmas carols during the broadcast.

Strolling through the streets of downtown Maryville, you almost feel like you've been transported into a Hallmark Christmas Movie. All the essential plot points are there to experience and see.

Some businesses and restaurants will even be open on Christmas Day for those who don't have a place to go for the holidays.

At the Blount County Public Library, a special tree inside highlights letters written generations ago to Santa.