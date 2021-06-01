East Tennessee blueberry farm picked dry over Memorial Day weekend

Honeys Blueberry Farm opened over Memorial Day weekend. The farm was almost picked clean within days.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Over Memorial Day weekend, Honeys Blueberry Farm in Loudon opened to the public so visitors could drive over and pick berries for themselves. By the end of the weekend, the farm was almost picked clean.

"We have had lots of people today. There are still berries but there are not as plentiful as this morning," Honeys Blueberry Farm said in a post on Facebook.

Honeys Blueberry Farm off Kingston Highway offers a rate of $2.75 per pound for berry pickers. Visitors to the farm, though, may find it difficult to fill their buckets. The owners bought the farm in August and said they are new to blueberry farming.

"We use social media to let people know when berries are ready, and on Memorial Day weekend we had a great turnout," said Jeffery Vetter, the owner of the farm. "In fact, we got picked out."

"There are a few stragglers if you are close and want to be outside, but do not expect a big bucket," Honeys Blueberry Farms said in another update.

The farm has assured that despite being picked out over the weekend, they expect to have more blueberries ready by next weekend.

"We are mostly picked out. We are expecting next weekend will have lots of berries," the farm said on Facebook.