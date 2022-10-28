New condos expected to be built in South Knoxville, near James White Parkway bridge

Honeysuckle will be located just off James White Parkway in south Knoxville, meant to provide easy access to the downtown area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — South Knoxville could soon be the home of a new condo development, named Honeysuckle. It will be built by the same company that created The Overlook in downtown Knoxville.

They plan to build it on top of rolling hills in South Knoxville, next to James White Parker and the Tennessee River. Machinations, the architects who designed the condos, said they hope people will be easily able to enjoy the Urban Wilderness trails or enjoy a night on the town minutes from home.

There will be parking spaces under the building, with dedicated spaces that also have car charging capabilities. They also said they are implementing an open design outside to help create a neighborhood atmosphere.

Based on renderings, the front porch of the condo units is meant to be open and welcoming, with an elevator riding up to a communal hallway. The units also have open living rooms with floor-to-ceiling glass walls that offer views of trees and the river. Units also have an open kitchen design, according to renderings.

People will also have a private balcony connected to their living room, according to the development's website, with insect curtains to keep bugs out. The master bath will offer two shower heads and a soaking tub.

The building will also feature steel and concrete construction, with a high sound transmission class meant to guarantee neighbors don't hear each other's parties and they can relax comfortably in their homes.