HonorAir Knoxville takes off toward Washington DC for its 33rd flight

The flight takes East Tennessee veterans to Washington D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A program that takes East Tennessee veterans from Knoxville to Washington D.C., giving them a chance to see the memorials built in their honor for free, took off for its 33rd flight on Wednesday.

HonorAir Flight 33 departed from Knoxville at 9 a.m. and was set to return from the U.S. Capital at around 7:40 p.m. Organizers of the trip brought veterans to the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the Air Force Memorial and several others.

The program has gone on for around 15 years and thousands of veterans participated in it. Flight 33 departed with more than 130 veterans onboard.