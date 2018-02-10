It's the trip of a lifetime for many East Tennessee Veterans.

HonorAir Flight 27 took off Wednesday, Oct. 3, with 132 veterans aboard to visit the monuments built in their honor in Washington, D.C.

They got a hero's welcome when they arrived in DC, with a cheering crowd gathered at the gate as they got off the plane.

They'll return at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, and the public is invited to McGhee Tyson Airport to give them a big welcome home. If you want to join the festivities, you should plan to arrive early because big crowds are always expected.

HonorAir Flight 27 is flying in honor of Remote Area Medical Founder Stan Brock. Organizers said he was originally supposed to travel on this flight before he passed.

To the men and women who protect and serve, this flight is a way to say thank you for their service and commitment to the mission.

In its more than 10 years of service, HonorAir has taken more than 3,100 veterans to Washington, D.C.

Back in April, a handful of World War II veterans and dozens from the wars in Korea and Vietnam left on Honor Air flight 26.

The one-day all expenses paid flight includes tours of the World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Marine and Air Force Memorials.

In addition, the group will see the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery and drive by the Navy Memorial.

HonorAir says it costs approximately $500 to provide each veteran this honor. Click here to donate and find applications for veterans to sign up for upcoming flights.

