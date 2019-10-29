Friendship, hope and support were the key takeaways from a vigil for victims of domestic violence at the Knoxville Convention Center on Monday night.

The organization HOPE for Victims held the vigil near the Sunsphere at 6 p.m. to remember loved ones lost to domestic violence and call for greater awareness to the issue during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The vigil was held in honor of Emma Walker and Brooke Morris, who both were killed by ex-boyfriends, as well as Brittany Eldridge -- who was more than 8 months pregnant before she was found murdered.

While domestic violence was the focus Monday, HOPE for Victims advocates for the rights of families who've lost loved ones to violent crimes of any sort.

Executive Director Joan Berry lost her daughter Johnia in 2004 after she was murdered by a thief. She started HOPE for Victims so families could support each other and advocate for victims' rights, providing a support system and raising awareness.

That includes knowing what actions to take when faced with domestic violence.

"First, contact the police... let them know. File a restraining order or a report that this person has hurt you, threatened you in any way. Let them know so they do have a record of it. You know, the family justice system is wonderful here," she said.

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation, you can call HOPE for Victims at (865) 924-3480.

The group also has monthly support meetings in Knoxville on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1610 Midpark Drive.

