Horse Haven of Tennessee has a new home just in time for the holidays.

The rescue and rehabilitation organization said they've set up their new center of operations in Lenoir City at 2447 Ford Road.

The location is right near the Loudon and Knox County line.

Horse Haven said their new location has a 50-stall barn that will be ideal for serving the horse community and rehabilitating rescued horses.

Horse Haven launched a #GivingTuesday campaign to prepare the property for its 20th year of rescue -- hoping to raise at least $71,000.

In its two decades, Horse Haven has cared for more than 1,000 equines -- with 77 rescued last year alone.

