Hospitals in East Tennessee concerned about latest COVID-19 surge

Around half of all people tested for COVID-19 in Tennessee tested positive, according to the state's department of health.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — About half of all people in East Tennessee who got a test for the coronavirus last week tested positive, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Fentress County had the highest positivity rate among East Tennessee counties, at 62%.

Doctors said even though they believe the Omicron variant is less severe than prior variants, it is an order of many magnitudes more contagious. That's why hospitals said they're feeling "unprecedented strain."

"When you add the number of patients we've had in the hospital, combine that with the number of staff we've had out sick due to COVID-19," said Dr. James Shamiyeh from the University of Tennessee Medical Center. "We feel that this has been the most challenging wave of the entire pandemic."

Ballad Health held a briefing on Thursday. They said in their hospitals, around a third of all of the deaths are because of COVID-19.

The hospital system said they don't test all of their patients for the coronavirus, so all of their coronavirus patients are there because of COVID-19.

Ballad said because of the surge in COVID-19 patients at their hospitals, their staff is stretched thin.

"It's frustrating and heartbreaking to see patients who go to the ER and wait hours upon hours before they can be treated," said Alan Levine, the CEO of Ballad Health.

Levine said they have more than 800 staff members out of work because of positive coronavirus tests.

Because of the staffing shortages and the increase in patient load, Levine said Ballad is asking employees who are positive for CPOVID-19 but who are also asymptomatic to return to work.

Facing similar issues, Blount Memorial Hospital, Covenant Health, Sweetwater Hospital Association, Tennova Healthcare and University of Tennessee Medical Center released a joint statement asking people who may have the coronavirus but mild symptoms not to come to the Emergency Room.