Hot properties: Boghani acquires Jackson Avenue buildings in lively Old City sector

Sales were finalized June 20, documents show.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Boghani Properties is adding new parcels to its ever-growing Knoxville holdings, this time in the Old City.

Property records filed in Knox County Register of Deeds Nick McBride's office show the LLC this month acquired the buildings at 108, 114 and 118 E. Jackson Ave. They're located on the south side of Jackson down the street from Barley's.

Sale price is listed as $6.2 million, according to McBride.

Longtime Old City landlord Leigh Burch was the seller via his Old City Amigos LLC.

The buildings consist of storefronts and some residential space.

The acquisition is just the latest for Boghani.

In May, it acquired the service station at the corner of Summit Hill and Hall of Fame drives. The store, a fixture in the neighborhood, once was a Weigel's and is now a Shell.

Boghani bought that in late May for $5.8 million.

The Old City and surrounding parcels are sitting in a spot that keeps getting hotter.

A 7,000-seat stadium is being built between Jackson and Willow avenues in the old Bottom neighborhood east of the Old City. It's downhill from the Shell station Boghani has acquired.

The stadium, set to open as the home of the Knoxville Smokies baseball team in spring 2025, has been a catalyst in the real estate market. Land continues to change hands in the area as developers smell opportunity.