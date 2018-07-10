KINGSTON, Roane Co. — At Narramore Farms, a pumpkin patch and corn maze near Kingston, they're serving a lot more snow cones than apple cider.

"Yesterday, we sold like 120 snow cones versus our pumpkin pies and our caramel apples," owner PJ Narramore said.

She has seen fewer customers so far this year than in years past, and she said the weather is to blame. It is the hottest season they've had since opening four years ago.

"It’s hard to get in the swing of wanting to do fall things when it’s 90 degrees in East Tennessee," she said.

In Lenoir City, the Junction Plants and Produce Center is still selling plenty of pumpkins. Michele Suda, a clerk there, said everyone wants to get into the fall spirit, despite the heat.

But the crop of pumpkins sold there and at stores across our area might not last as long.

Neal Denton with the UT Agriculture Extension Service said hot weather hurts pumpkins, and this year has been especially brutal.

He said traditional jack-o-lantern pumpkins are the most impacted, while "weirder varieties" like gourds or warty pumpkins were not hurt as much.

"If you tried to carve a pumpkin in the 90 degree heat, it’s going to last you at the most, at the very most, three or four days," Denton said.

Meaning you might want to wait for the heat to head out before getting into the Halloween spirit.

