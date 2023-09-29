Residents at Lenoir City hotel evacuated after gas leak Friday night

Dispatchers said crews were responding to calls at the hotel Friday night.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Residents at a Holiday Inn hotel in Lenoir City were evacuated Friday night after reports of a gas leak, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

LCSO said crews were responding to calls at the hotel, located at 1112 US-321. A resident said he first started smelling the gas in the elevator at around 6 p.m. and said he called 911 after reporting it to the front desk.

Another resident said they were told by fire crews they would not be able to stay at the hotel overnight. Families were escorted back into the hotel after evacuating to gather their belongings, that resident said.