Weekend forecast calls for snow, cold temperatures; how to keep your house and car safe

A local plumber said now is the time to get your house winterized and ready for this weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — This weekend's forecast, calling for snow and cold temperatures, could affect your house's plumbing, according to Scott's Plumbing's Scott Robinson.

Robinson said the most important thing people can do is disconnect hoses from their outside spigots.

If they don't disconnect the hose, Robinson said the water in the hose could freeze and burst part of the pipe inside the house. He said the next time someone turns that spigot on, it would leak inside their house.

"We fix a lot of them come spring," said Robinson.

Robinson said for those who don't have frostproof spigots, should cover their spigot with something to keep it warm.

He also suggested people close their crawlspace vents and make sure all of the doors in their house are closed, so cold air can't get in. Bottom line, he said, people should avoid water freezing in pipes in their houses.

On the roads, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said they put brine down on major roadways, in anticipation of the snow this weekend. TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said crews will report at midnight tonight.

Knox County Director of Operations Brad Warren said the county didn't apply brine because forecasts expect rain before the snow.

Warren said he worries about ice on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens, anything that melted will turn back into ice. Warren said the salt crews put down on the roads won't help much with temperatures that low.