Rural Metro: No injuries reported after house fire in West Knox

According to officials, crews are still working at this time so roads around Whitehorse will be congested for a while.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No injuries were reported after a house fire in West Knox County, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Rural Metro responded to a reported house fire at 5200 Whitehorse Road. Upon arrival, they found all occupants safely outside and heavy fire in the garage area spreading into the attic, according to Rural Metro.

Crews worked to get ahead of the fire, but the home sustained heavy damage from heat, smoke and fire.

According to officials, they are still working at this time so roads around Whitehorse will be congested for a while.