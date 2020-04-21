KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When the Knoxville Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1939 Cecil Avenue, in North Knoxville, Monday evening. Responders saw smoke rising from the two-story home as they arrived, according to officials.

They began extinguishing the flames at around 6:45 p.m. and used a ladder to enter the house through an upstairs window. Once inside, responders began searching for victims.

They did not find any and put the flames out within 30 minutes.

Two people were displaced as a result of the fire. According to KFD officials, the American Red Cross is assisting them.

