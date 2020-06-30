House fire breaks out in South Knoxville Tuesday afternoon

Rural Metro Fire responded to reports about a house fire on Belt Road late Tuesday afternoon.

They responded to reports about a house fire at 2518 Belt Road at around 3:52 p.m., according to a release. They said that when crews arrived the home's residents were already outside.

Flames were spreading outside of a window and up a wall when they arrived, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. They immediately began working to put out the flames and extinguished it. However, officials said that heat and smoke damage was seen in the rest of the home.