KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A house fire broke out in East Knoxville early Tuesday morning, sending a family into the street in below-freezing temperatures.

The Knoxville Fire Department received a call about a house fire on Skyline Drive at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday morning. The family already exited the house by the time firefighters arrived.

Heavy fire engulfed the front of the house, as well as a portion of the back. Two adults and one child were living in it. They are all safe with no injuries. The American Red Cross is assisting them while the Knoxville Fire Department investigates the cause of the fire.

RELATED: Rural Metro: Heat lamp inside dog house may have sparked a fire that damaged a North Knox County home

RELATED: North Knoxville house fire breaks out near North Broadway early Tuesday morning