Hamblen Co. firefighters collecting toys and clothes for kids who lost everything in house fire

The kids were not in the home at the time of the fire, but the VFD said it destroyed everything inside the home -- including their Christmas gifts.

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Volunteer firefighters in Hamblen County are asking for donations to help three young kids who lost everything in a house fire Tuesday morning.

The East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to a fire that totally consumed a home early in the morning, saying three young children lived there.

Now, the VFD is asking for help to replace some of the things the kids lost. People that want to help can head to a dropoff location at the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office at 510 Allison Street in Morristown during normal business hours. The VFD said its station doors at 295 Luther Proffitt Road will also be open until 5 p.m. Tuesday for any dropoffs.

Here's what the VFD said the kids could use right now:

"Everleigh is 4 years old. She wears 5-6 t in clothes 5t underwear and socks. Size 12 in shoes. She’s into Barbie’s, squishmallows, slime, and crafty things. She’s a girly girl and loves just about anything.



Brantley is 2 years old. He wears 3-4t clothes in size 6 diapers and size 8 shoes. He’s into big trucks, dinosaurs, and hot wheels!



Oakley is 1 years old. He wears 2-3t clothes and size 6 diapers. He also wears a 6 in shoes. He’s also into the trucks and dinosaurs but also loves teething toys!"