100 Crew members were on the scene according to New Fire Market and Rescue.

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is heading to Jefferson City to look into a house fire that started late Saturday night according to New Market Fire and Rescue.

New Market Fire refers to the scene that closed Highway 92 from Millsprings Road to Fielden Store Road as "very active."

About 100 crew members from several response units were on the scene said New Market Fire.

As of right now, no injuries have been reported.