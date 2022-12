The owner tried to rescue the dogs but they were overcome by the smoke and did not survive.

KINGSTON, Tenn. — A fire on Lakewood Road leaves two dogs dead, according to the Kingston Fire Chief.

The owner tried to rescue the dogs with the help of a neighbor but they were overcome by the smoke and did not survive.

He was treated on scene by Roane County Ambulance for smoke inhalation and was not taken to the hospital, the fire chief said.