Rural Metro Fire responding to house fire in Knoxville

No injuries were reported, officials said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire at 10808 Farragut Hills Boulevard in Knoxville.

The fire was reported Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, crews said they found heavy smoke and fire around the chimney area.

Rural Metro Fire said that the owner had a fire in the firebox earlier and later noticed heavy smoke coming from around the chimney from the outside of the home. She had safely evacuated prior to crews arrival.

No injuries were reported, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Rural Metro Fire said that there's a lot of congestion in the area. Motorists are encouraged to use caution.

Stay with WBIR for more updates.